Man killed in Johnston County single-vehicle wreck, authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a Saturday night single-vehicle wreck in Northern Johnston County.

The wreck occurred at Raper Road in O'Neals around 7 p.m.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said alcohol and speeding may have played a role in the crash. The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials have not released the identity of the man at this time.
