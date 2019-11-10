Man killed in Johnston County single-vehicle wreck, authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead after a Saturday night single-vehicle wreck in Northern Johnston County.The wreck occurred at Raper Road in O'Neals around 7 p.m.North Carolina Highway Patrol said alcohol and speeding may have played a role in the crash. The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt.Officials have not released the identity of the man at this time.