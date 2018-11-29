Man killed in Lee County nitrous oxide explosion

A man was killed when a nitrous oxide tank exploded in Lee County on Thursday night.Firefighters and Lee County sheriff's deputies were called to Sadler's Automotive at 6342 Lemon Springs Road around 7:30 Thursday night.Eyewitnesses told investigators a man was preparing to fill a nitrous oxide tank when it exploded.The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Lee County Fire Marshal are investigating.The victim's name hasn't been released since his family has not been notified.