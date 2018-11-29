Man killed in Lee County nitrous oxide explosion

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --A man was killed when a nitrous oxide tank exploded in Lee County on Thursday night.
Firefighters and Lee County sheriff's deputies were called to Sadler's Automotive at 6342 Lemon Springs Road around 7:30 Thursday night.
Eyewitnesses told investigators a man was preparing to fill a nitrous oxide tank when it exploded.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Lee County Fire Marshal are investigating.
The victim's name hasn't been released since his family has not been notified.