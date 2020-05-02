DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Man dies after early morning Durham shooting on Plum Street
FATAL SHOOTING
