Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, officials say.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Rogers Lane.



The address is the location of a shopping center that has several stores, including a Food Lion.

Officials say a man was killed during the officer-involved shooting, but no other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
