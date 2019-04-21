Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh

Major police presence on N Rogers Lane in Raleigh after officer-involved shooting. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/JFVt2S65M9 — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) April 21, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, officials say.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Rogers Lane.The address is the location of a shopping center that has several stores, including a Food Lion.Officials say a man was killed during the officer-involved shooting, but no other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.