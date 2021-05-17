Man killed in over the weekend shooting in Fayetteville, deputies say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County deputies are on the search for a shooting suspect after a 36-year-old Fayetteville man died in the hospital from a gunshot wound Saturday night.
Just after 11 p.m., deputies were called to a shooting along the 3000 block of Spearfish Drive in Taylor's Creek Mobile Home Community.
On arrival, officers found Daniel Christopher Sulton, 36, of Fayetteville, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Investigators are now searching for a man in his twenties and was last seen driving a white, four-door car, possibly a 2009-2013 Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 321-6592.
