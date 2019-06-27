Man killed in overnight shooting on Henry Street in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are working to track down the person responsible for a shooting that claimed the life of one man.The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Henry Street.Upon arrival, officers found a man had been shot.He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died.Officials have not released the name of the victim or details about the shooter.Those with any information should contact Detective S. Catlett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.