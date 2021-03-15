Man killed in overnight shooting in Raleigh; another man arrested

Wake County deputies were called to the 9600 block of Fayetteville Road around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. On arrival, deputies found a shooting victim, identified as Deandre Jason Green, laying in the front yard of the home.
Green was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators believe that Green was in an argument with 25-year-old Andre Cleveland prior to the shooting.
Cleveland is now being held at the Wake County Detention Center with one count of murder.