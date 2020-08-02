Man killed in Raleigh shooting on Beauty Avenue; police investigating

RALEIGH -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was killed in a Saturday night shooting.Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call along the 1400 block of Beauty Avenue, right off of Rock Quarry Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.Martin Dexter Penny, 29, was immediately taken to WakeMed hospital where he died from his injuries.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh Police at (919) 834-4357.