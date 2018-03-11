Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Wendell Sunday morning.Deputies responded to a call at 4429 Old Milburnie Road just before 11:30 a.m.Once on the scene, deputies located a 35-year-old man who had been shot and was in critical condition.The victim was taken to Wake medical center where he later died from his injuries.Deputies said it appears to be a domestic situation and the suspect has been detained.