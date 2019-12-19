Man killed in Wake Forest shooting, launching homicide investigation: Police

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest Police are looking into a deadly shooting that happened blocks away from the busy downtown district.

A 22-year-old man was found shot Wednesday night in the 300 block of North Taylor Street, according to the town. Officers found the man around 10:05 p.m. and he died at the hospital. His name was not released.

Police were still at the scene Thursday morning. They're investigating the case as a homicide.

Police don't believe the shooting was random. Officials didn't say whether there were details on a suspect or whether anyone was in custody.

Anyone with information should call the police tip line at (919) 435-9610.
