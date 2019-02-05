Man killed when e-cig explodes in face: Medical examiner

A medical examiner says a Texas man was killed when an e-cigarette exploded in his face.The medical examiner's office said 24-year-old William Brown of Fort Worth died Jan. 29, two days after a vaporizer pen he was using at an e-cigarette shop exploded. The medical examiner says shrapnel from the explosion severed his left carotid artery and peppered his skull.A similar incident also killed a Florida man last May. Officials said 38-year-old Tallmadge D'Elia of St. Petersburg died when his exploding vape pen sent two fragments into his skull. He also suffered burns on about 80 percent of his body. The death was ruled an accident.