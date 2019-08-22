Man killed when Manhattan elevator suddenly drops, crushing him

KIPS BAY, Manhattan -- A man died when an elevator suddenly dropped in a Manhattan building Thursday morning, crushing him.Authorities say the victim was getting off in the lobby of the Third Avenue apartment building in Kips Bay just before 8:30 a.m. when the elevator malfunctioned.He reportedly became trapped between the elevator car and a shaft wall and was crushed.The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old resident of the building, was pronounced dead at the scene.The incident was captured by the apartment building's surveillance system, which police are reviewing.Officials said two other people were also on the elevator and exited before the victim.The Department of Buildings is investigating."DOB is investigating this incident aggressively and will take all appropriate enforcement actions," the agency said in a statement. "Elevators are the safest form of travel in New York, due to the city's stringent inspection and safety requirements. We're determined to find out what went wrong at this building and seek ways to prevent incidents like this in the future."