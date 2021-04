CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police said a motorcyclist was killed in a Tuesday evening crash near SW Maynard Road and Old Apex Road.Authorities said a motorcycle ridden by a man and woman collided with a vehicle.Police said the male motorcyclist was killed while the woman was taken to the hospital.The driver of the car was not hospitalized.An investigation is underway as to what caused the crash.