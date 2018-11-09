The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was fatally shot during a domestic dispute Thursday night.Deputies said the shooting happened after 10 p.m. outside of a home on Sanatra Drive in Cameron.Officials said a dispute happened between 29-year-old Dena Luedka and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Gregory Cole.Deputies said Luedka did have a gunshot wound but said an autopsy would determine her official cause of death.Cole was arrested and charged with murder.