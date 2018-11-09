Man shoots, kills girlfriend after fight outside Harnett County home, deputies say

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was fatally shot during a domestic dispute Thursday night.

Deputies said the shooting happened after 10 p.m. outside of a home on Sanatra Drive in Cameron.

Officials said a dispute happened between 29-year-old Dena Luedka and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Gregory Cole.

Deputies said Luedka did have a gunshot wound but said an autopsy would determine her official cause of death.

Cole was arrested and charged with murder.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, seek help by calling (800) 799-7233 or reach out online.
