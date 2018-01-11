Man arrested after leading police on chase from Wendell to Raleigh

The chase began in Wendell. (WTVD)

WENDELL (WTVD) --
According to police, a Raleigh man has been arrested after leading police on a several-city chase.

Authorities said they arrested 52-year-old Casy Thomas Wednesday afternoon after he evaded police during a traffic stop.

Records show officers with the Wendell Police Department pulled Thomas over on Wendell Falls Parkway after they caught him speeding.

During the stop, officers said a passenger in the car, an unidentified female, stepped out but was quickly pulled back in by Thomas.

However, she was able to escape and Thomas fled with another person still inside.

During the pursuit, which was headed towards Raleigh, several other law enforcement agencies were called in for back up.

Thomas was apprehended on Rocky Quarry Road after a short foot chase.

He was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, felony speeding to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, resist, obstruct and delay, and no operators license.

One of the other occupants was identified as 38-year-old Essence Lynch. She was arrested for outstanding warrants.
