Man loses home in Sandalwood Fire on eve of his birthday

CALIMESA, Calif. -- A Calimesa man says he lost his home in the Sandalwood Fire on the eve of his birthday.

The resident was one of the first to alert his neighbors, who didn't have a car to evacuate with, about the blaze that ignited on Thursday.

"I run over and beat on the door and told them to get in, and we left, I was going to come right back, but the flames were already coming up in the back yard, and my wife's purse and everything, it was in the house," he said.

He said he and his wife lost their home.

"It burnt to the ground," he said, adding that he will be observing his birthday on Saturday without a home.

The fire, dubbed the Sandalwood Fire, killed one person and destroyed dozens of structures.

Full story: https://abc7.la/2Vxluqv
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countycalimesamobile homeswildfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy police presence on Erwin Rd. near Duke Hospital after shooting
Sheriff's office gave jobs to unqualified workers, Wake memo says
VIDEO: Abducted Greensboro 3-year-old reunited with family
Hope Mills woman hopes to renew vows before stage 4 cancer takes over
Police searching for runaway suspect after Fayetteville bank robbery
Man with dementia missing after N.C. State football game
Raleigh mayoral candidate Charles Francis concedes
Show More
'Dude just shot his mama:' Son charged in Harnett County murder
MiLB player arrested for breaking into home through doggie door
Zillow dream home turns out to be Durham scam
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Carolina Panthers play flag football with London students
More TOP STORIES News