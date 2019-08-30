Man on stolen scooter crashes with Durham police car

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man on a stolen scooter crashed with a Durham police cruiser Friday morning.According to Durham Police Department the scooter driver crashed while trying to go around the patrol car. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Witnesses said police were chasing the scooter driver and drove into him, forcing him to crash.It happened around 11 a.m. on Lakeland Street near Burton Elementary School.ABC11 is working to get more details on the scooter driver and the investigation into the crash.