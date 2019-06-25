Nebraska man on trial for Tinder date murder slices throat in court, shouts 'I curse you all'

WILBER, Neb. -- A man accused in the 2017 slaying of a Nebraska woman slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during his murder trial.

52-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled "Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all" Monday before swiping something across his neck in the courtroom. Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.

It is unclear how badly Trail is injured, but the judge ordered the jury to return Tuesday morning. Authorities said he's had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson said Trail will be handcuffed for the remainder of the trial.

Trail and 25-year-old Bailey Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

Loofe vanished last November after going on a Tinder date with Bailey Boswell. Trial was Boswell's roommate at the time.

Prosecutors said the pair planned Loofe's abduction and killing. Trail's attorney said her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy.

Boswell awaits trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nebraskatrialtinderwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First look at Raleigh's future soccer stadium
Pedestrian hit by car near Spring Lake Walmart
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Fayetteville
Fearless great-grandma kills cobra in her yard
Iran calls Trump's new sanctions 'outrageous and idiotic'
Baby born premature died with 96 fractures in her body, autopsy shows
Raleigh hospital offers free meals for children this summer
Show More
23-year-old man hit, killed while running across street, police say
Man says he was described as 'fat' on restaurant receipt
Wake County man used phony credentials to get teaching job, report says
WATCH: Grey seals sing "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star"
More accusers for restaurant owner charged with prostitution of minor
More TOP STORIES News