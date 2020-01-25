Man pleads guilty in April 2019 shooting outside Durham County Courthouse

Equaan Straiter and Jordan Terrell, both of Durham were accused of shooting and seriously injuring an unidentified man near the Durham County Courthouse in April of 2019. Prosecutors said Straiter drove the vehicle used to carry out the shooting.
Durham District Attorney said Straiter pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Terrell is accused of shooting the victim five times and is awaiting federal prosecution in connection with the incident.
Superior Court Judge John Dunlow sentenced Straiter to a minimum of 84 months and a maximum of 113 months in prison, followed by 12 months of supervised probation.
In 2019, an eyewitness said they saw one person "unloading his clip" in front of the courthouse.
"This is one of the most brazen offenses for this shooting to take place at a courthouse, where these matters are usually sorted out," Assistant District Attorney Michael C. Wallace Sr. said. "It was very volatile and more people could have been injured."