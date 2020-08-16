Pets & Animals

Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- An Australian man punched a great white shark, so he could save his wife from an attack.

Mark Rapley and his wife Chantelle Doyle were surfing at a beach on Saturday when a 6-1/2 foot to 10 foot shark attacked Doyle. She was bitten on her right leg.

Doyle was able to jump back on her board, but Rapley paddled to her side and attacked the shark.

"When you see the mother of your child, and your support, everything that's who you are, so you just react. You just 'get off that calf,' that's all I could think," Rapley said.

Rapley said he jumped onto the surf board that his wife was on, to "leverage punches sort of down onto (the shark)."

He added his wife was in good spirits in the hospital but said there was a long road to recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssurfingbeacheswoman injuredsharkswoman attackedu.s. & worldshark attackviral
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 4th UNC COVID-19 cluster reported at dorm
UNC identifies cluster of COVID-19 cases at Sigma Nu fraternity
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
Man arrested following Raleigh standoff
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Wake Forest man killed, woman hurt in crash
Strong storms invade central NC
Show More
Body found at Raleigh Bojangles': Police
Veterans hike through Raleigh to prevent suicide
Moton's backpack giveaway turned into drive-thru event amid COVID-19
9/11 'Tribute in Light' back on with support from Gov. Cuomo
Svechnikov, Canes go down in 3-1 loss to the Bruins
More TOP STORIES News