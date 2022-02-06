Winston Salem man faces upgraded charges after a punch kills person

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston Salem man is facing upgraded charges after a man he was accused of punching died at a hospital, police said.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Antuan Lamont Perry, 30, was initially charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, Winston-Salem police said. The incident is now a homicide case, police said late Saturday.


James Christopher King, 73, was arguing with Perry shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday while King was standing in his driveway, police said. Perry was accused of punching King in his head during the argument and knocking him down, according to a police report.

King hit his head on the concrete driveway, causing additional head trauma, police said, adding that Perry left the scene in a vehicle. Officers later found Perry and arrested him without incident.


Perry is being held without bond and it's not known if he has an attorney. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
