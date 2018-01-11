HERO

Man pushes pregnant wife out of the way to save her as a truck careens toward them

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say he likely saved their lives by his spur of the moment action. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California --
A Fresno father pushed his pregnant wife out of the way as a truck careened toward his family.

Aaron Gutierrez suffered a broken leg and shoulder. Police said him being an alert pedestrian likely saved his whole family. Gutierrez had just left John's Incredible Pizza Friday night with his wife, three kids, and his mother.



They had been celebrating his 6-year-old son's birthday.

"It was one of the best nights," said Gutierrez. "And then followed by, as a father, the worst fear."

Minutes after he and his family stepped off of a FAX bus, Aaron and his mother were struck by a blue Toyota Tacoma.

Police said the driver was speeding and ran a red light.

"I pushed her," the man explained. "I think that's why she got the concussion because I just pushed her out of the way as fast as I could."

Lt. Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police Department said, "He took the actions that obviously probably saved his wife's life by pushing her out of the way. They weren't doing anything wrong, they weren't in the roadway."

Aaron's mother remains in the intensive care unit. She has bleeding in the brain and a broken back. She was a short distance away from the rest of them when officers said the truck spun out, then into them on the sidewalk.

"This could be a different story right now. He wasn't paying attention and my kids could've been dead right now. It's hard to think about that. You couldn't just wait two seconds you know."

Aaron's wife was knocked unconscious but somehow he managed to hold onto his 1-year-old son during the impact.

Aaron's wife and unborn baby appear to be okay. Obviously, the whole family was really shaken.

If you would like to help the Gutierrez family you can donate to their GoFundMe here.
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian injuredfresnoheroCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HERO
10-year-old helps save baby born in bathroom in Virginia
California firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
New York police officer delivers 3rd baby of his 5-year career
Off-duty trooper rescues woman from rip current off NC coast
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
More hero
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News