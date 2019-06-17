Man stands on porch to record into bathroom window of woman's Long Island home

ELMONT, Long Island -- Police are searching for a man who they said recorded video of a woman and two girls in the bathroom of a Long Island homeDetectives said he used a cellphone and stood on a covered porch to record into the tenant's bathroom.At the time, police said the woman's sister, a 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were in the bathroom.The man fled the scene on foot and has yet to be caught.