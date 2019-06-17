ELMONT, Long Island -- Police are searching for a man who they said recorded video of a woman and two girls in the bathroom of a Long Island home
Detectives said he used a cellphone and stood on a covered porch to record into the tenant's bathroom.
At the time, police said the woman's sister, a 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were in the bathroom.
The man fled the scene on foot and has yet to be caught.
Man stands on porch to record into bathroom window of woman's Long Island home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More