Man stands on porch to record into bathroom window of woman's Long Island home

By Eyewitness News
ELMONT, Long Island -- Police are searching for a man who they said recorded video of a woman and two girls in the bathroom of a Long Island home

Detectives said he used a cellphone and stood on a covered porch to record into the tenant's bathroom.

At the time, police said the woman's sister, a 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were in the bathroom.

The man fled the scene on foot and has yet to be caught.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmontnassau countypeeping tom
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Let 'em have it:' 11-year-old boy uses machete to stop home invader
Crash on I-40 in Durham causes major delays Monday morning
Biscuitville to open 3rd Raleigh location in fall 2019
Drunk woman drives Power Wheels toy truck down road, SC police say
Possible measles exposure reported at Durham school, coffee shop
Woman shoved dog into lake, then watched it drowned, police said
Taylor Swift releases new music video featuring Katy Perry
Show More
Boating safety: How to keep you and your family safe on the water
Iran says it will break uranium stockpile limit in 10 days
Citizenship awarded to 103-year-old from Haiti
Study finds summer can lead to weight gain in children
Old military explosive found on North Carolina beach
More TOP STORIES News