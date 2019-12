RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was rescued after a 20-foot fall at a Raleigh waste water plant on Friday.The city said a construction worker fell into a concrete vat at the plant on Battle Bridge Road around 9 a.m. He was removed at 10:18 and taken to the hospital. His injuries aren't considered life-threatening.Nearly 50 EMS and firefighters responded. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was on site investigating along with the City of Raleigh.