Man rescued from high rushing water off Houston highway 288

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man is recovering after being rescued from rushing water on Monday morning.The incident happened in Houston under Highway 288 and along the Brays Bayou.The Houston Fire Department received a call about a man trapped in rising water just before 7:30 a.m.A video showed the man holding onto a railing as water rushed passed.Crews threw the man several ropes and two rescuers jumped in the water to help secure him before crossing.The man was pulled to safety and the two crew members followed him back to shore.The man appeared to be OK, and was able to walk away from the scene just after 8 a.m.Below is an image of what the area looks like normally. The water rose up and over the railings onto the path.