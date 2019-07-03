Gunmen robbed man after he cashed $100,000 check, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA -- An investigation is underway after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint in South Philadelphia.
Police officers said the incident happened after the 44-year-old man cashed a check for $100,000.
He put the cash in his work van, began to drive away, but barely made it down the street before a white van crashed into his vehicle.
Witnesses said the suspects trailed the man, t-boned his car and pushed it into witness Rauodha Tlili's car.
"It's hard to believe, but it's the truth, it looked like an action movie - an action movie. 'Boom.' Hit the other van, hit my car," said Tlili.
Police said the two suspects exited their vehicle and held up a gun to the victim, grabbed his money and took off.
