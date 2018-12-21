Man robbed Durham bank 5 days before Christmas

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man robbed a Durham bank five days before Christmas.

Durham Police Department said the man stood in line Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo in the Woodcroft Shopping Center off Hope Valley Road.

When he reached the teller, he demanded money and implied that he had a gun.

It's unclear how much money he made off with, but he left in an older model, light-color, two-door Saturn driven by another person.

Anyone with information about the bank robber's identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
