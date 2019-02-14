DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are investigating after a BB&T bank was robbed twice in one week.
The robber in both cases looked similar, but investigators are not sure if it was the same man.
Officials say the BB&T on S. Miami Blvd. in Durham was robbed Monday and Thursday this week.
So far, no information has been released regarding the amount the man stole, or whether or not he was armed, during the Thursday robbery.
On Monday, shortly after 10 a.m., officers said a man handed a teller at the BB&T a note, demanded money, and ran off with $350 cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
