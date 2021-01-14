Capitol riot: Man seen carrying Confederate flag though halls of Congress is arrested, source tells ABC News

WASHINGTON -- A man alleged to have been photographed walking through the halls of Congress while carrying a large Confederate flag during last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.

The FBI had distributed several bulletins over the past week seeking to identify the man. Kevin Seefried was arrested in Delaware on Thursday morning, the source said.

Seefried is expected to make his initial appearance in court sometime Thursday afternoon. The specific charges against him were not immediately disclosed.

In many ways this hate-filled display was the culmination of many others over the past few years, including the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that gathered extremist factions from across the country under a single banner.

"Anyone who flies a Confederate flag, even if they claim it's about heritage and not hate, we need to understand that it is a symbol of white supremacy," said Aryeh Tuchman, associate director for the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
