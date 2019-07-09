drug bust

Man sentenced in 2018 'meth burrito' bust in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California man received 15 years for being in possession of 14 pounds of "meth burritos."

They were confiscated last year during a traffic stop in Los Angeles. On Monday the suspect, Ricardo Renteria, was sentenced.

RELATED: 25 pounds of meth disguised as Aztec calendars found in Orange County

The U.S. Attorney's office says the value of the drugs hidden in the burrito shaped packages was about $40,000.

The police who pulled him over say he also had a loaded gun, hundreds of dollars in cash, and was a known gang member with a long criminal record.
