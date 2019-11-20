Plea deal lands man behind bars for 25-31 years in 2015 murder of 72-year-old Cary grandfather

Dwight Blount is accused of killing and robbing 72-year-old Luciano Andia in a parking lot on May 9 of that year.
Blount pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. The deal includes a sentence of 306 months to 380 months in prison.
Andia's daughter, Jacqueline Rosciano, gave a statement after the plea deal was accepted.
"He could have just taken his wallet and walk away and not have to hit him 12 times," Rosciano said. "I don't understand how someone could be so evil."
Andia's body was found just before 7 a.m. in a Dollar Tree parking lot off Highway 55. Andia worked at the store, according to a spokesperson.
Court documents showed that Andia sustained blunt force trauma to his face, skull and at least one of his hands. Investigators believe Blount attacked Andia as he headed to start his shift at Dollar Tree. It was believed to be a random robbery.
He has a criminal record dating back to the 1980s and was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury when he was 19.