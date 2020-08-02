Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH -- Raleigh police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call along the 1400 block of Beauty Avenue, right off of Rock Quarry Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.He was immediately taken to WakeMed hospital with serious injuries.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh Police at (919) 834-4357.