Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH -- Raleigh police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call along the 1400 block of Beauty Avenue, right off of Rock Quarry Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was immediately taken to WakeMed hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh Police at (919) 834-4357.
