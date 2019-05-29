Man sets himself on fire on Ellipse near White House, Secret Service says

Twitter video shows a man engulfed in smoke after setting himself on fire in Washington, D.C. (Alina Berzins)

WASHINGTON -- A man set himself on fire near the White House on Wednesday, according to the Secret Service.



Officials did not disclose the man's identity or say whether he was trying to make a political statement. The Secret Service wrote on Twitter that first aid was being administered.

A burn victim was taken to an area hospital, a DC Fire EMS spokesman told ABC News.

The Secret Service wrote that it happened on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
