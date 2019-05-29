Man sets himself on fire on Ellipse near White House, Secret Service says

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019
Officials did not disclose the man's identity or say whether he was trying to make a political statement. The Secret Service wrote on Twitter that first aid was being administered.
A burn victim was taken to an area hospital, a DC Fire EMS spokesman told ABC News.
The Secret Service wrote that it happened on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue.
