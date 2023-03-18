Man shot donkey and left him for dead, Chatham County sheriff says

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing charges of animal cruelty after being accused of shooting a donkey repeatedly and leaving the animal for dead, the Chatham County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Richard Nicholas "Nick" Blalock, 33, is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

Blalock is also charged with communicating threats to the donkey's owner, who discovered the gravely injured animal in his stall the morning of the shooting.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened in the Apex area in late February.

The donkey, named "Cowboy," was rushed to NC State Veterinary Hospital and is now recovering.

The sheriff's office had been searching for weeks for Blalock, who is formerly of Clayton, but was known to frequent areas in Chatham, Wake and Robeson counties.

"Thank you to everyone who liked, shared, or commented with words of support. We are especially grateful to everyone who assisted the investigation by calling in tips regarding his location," the sheriff's office wrote on social media. "Cowboy is still recovering, and his family extends their sincerest gratitude for your efforts!"