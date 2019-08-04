Knightdale man shoots home invaders who attacked him in the middle of the day, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man opened fire on two home invaders who attacked him in broad daylight, according to Knightdale Police Department.The Town of Knightdale said the crime happened Saturday afternoon at Park Place Apartments on Luxury Lane.Investigators said all of the people involved knew each other. In fact, a heated group text message took place before the home invasion and shooting.Knightdale officials said Raleigh natives, Jasper Tyler, 22, and Zairee Parker, 23, forced their way inside an apartment to confront a 26-year-old. A woman and two young children were inside the apartment at the time.Investigators said Tyler and Parker attacked the 26-year-old once they got inside his apartment. But he was able to get to his handgun and pull the trigger.At least one of the bullets hit Parker. He was admitted for surgery at WakeMed, but his condition is unknown. Tyler was taken into custody at the hospital.Charges are pending against both men.