Man shot 5 times in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department said a man was shot five times in the middle of Ruritan Drive on Sunday morning.According to a release from the Fayetteville Police Department, the 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Officers said a suspect in a dark four-door sedan drove towards the victim with their headlights off. After shooting the man, the suspect drove off.Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective J. Bisner at (910) 676-2597 or the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910)483-8477.