Man taken to hospital in Durham apartment complex shooting, attempted robbery

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting at a Durham apartment complex happened as part of an attempted robbery Wednesday morning, according to Durham police.

Police said a man was approached by four other men in the parking lot at Strawberry Hill Apartments shortly before 6 a.m. The victim had a graze to his ear and his shoulder was also wounded. He was taken to the hospital. The injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

The apartment complex is located off Stadium Drive between W. Carver Street and Horton Road. Residents told ABC11 they heard about 20 gunshots.




Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
