Man taken to hospital in Durham apartment complex shooting, attempted robbery

Police said a man was approached by four other men in the parking lot at Strawberry Hill Apartments shortly before 6 a.m. The victim had a graze to his ear and his shoulder was also wounded. He was taken to the hospital. The injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
The apartment complex is located off Stadium Drive between W. Carver Street and Horton Road. Residents told ABC11 they heard about 20 gunshots.
BREAKING NEWS: @TheDurhamPolice investigating a shooting at Strawberry Hill Apartments. A witness tells me he heard 20 gunshots and came out to find bullet holes in his car #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ghhHGJW6Tf— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) September 9, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.