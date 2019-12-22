2 men injured, 1 shot, in Raleigh shopping complex shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot, another suffering from 'minor assault injuries' after a shopping complex shooting on Saturday night.

Police responded to several different reports of shots fired at the 6000 block of Shade Tree Lane just after 7:30 p.m.

A resident near the scene says she heard eight to 10 shots go off.

"All of a sudden some shots started going off. There was quite a few of them, they just kind of kept coming. And it sounded so close to me so I actually - even though I was inside - I hurried up and ducked," said a resident who lived near the scene.

Authorities are now investigating two different crime scenes believed to be connected.



One man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound in an embankment at the 5900 block of Timber Creek Lane near the Timbers Apartments, according to officials.
Another man was found suffering from a minor assault injury.

Both men were taken to the hospital.

Police have not revealed if there is a suspect in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighman injuredshootingapartmentraleigh newsraleigh police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Cumberland County
RDU expects busiest travel days of the month on Sunday and Monday
'Bicycle Man' legacy program gives away 1,500 bikes to kids
1 killed, 2 injured when car crashes into tree in Fayetteville
Rain Monday
NC principal dresses, hides around school as 'Elf on a Shelf'
2 people, dog escape Durham house fire
Show More
What is a 'baby replacement' abduction?
Beloved Durham custodian receives special send-off
Baby snatching may be behind Texas mom's death, police say
Lee County vet who crafts toys for children surprised by donations
Space Force becomes first new US military service in more than 70 years
More TOP STORIES News