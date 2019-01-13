Man shot by deputy during Durham standoff charged with killing father

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --A man shot by deputies during a standoff was charged with murdering his father, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.
Chivalery Alexa Moore, 33, of Kinston, was charged with murder by the Durham Sheriff's Office on Saturday night following his release from the hospital.
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office went to Tomahawk Trail to check a house after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor.
When they got there, they found a person barricaded inside a home.
After five hours of attempts to make contact were unsuccessful, deputies forced their way inside the home and found a body.
During the standoff, Moore was shot by a deputy and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputy David Bermel was placed on paid leave pending an outcome of an internal and SBI investigation.
The body found in the home has been identified as Willie Moore, 60. Moore lived in a home on Tomahawk Trail in Durham.
Officials did not comment on a cause of death for Willie Moore.
Chivalery Moore is being held at the Durham County Detention Center and is to appear in court on Monday.
