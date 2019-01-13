MURDER

Man shot by deputy during Durham standoff charged with killing father

EMBED </>More Videos

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man shot by deputies during a standoff was charged with murdering his father, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.

Chivalery Alexa Moore, 33, of Kinston, was charged with murder by the Durham Sheriff's Office on Saturday night following his release from the hospital.

Chivalery Alexa Moore



Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office went to Tomahawk Trail to check a house after receiving a call from a concerned neighbor.

When they got there, they found a person barricaded inside a home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

After five hours of attempts to make contact were unsuccessful, deputies forced their way inside the home and found a body.

During the standoff, Moore was shot by a deputy and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputy David Bermel was placed on paid leave pending an outcome of an internal and SBI investigation.

The body found in the home has been identified as Willie Moore, 60. Moore lived in a home on Tomahawk Trail in Durham.

Officials did not comment on a cause of death for Willie Moore.

Chivalery Moore is being held at the Durham County Detention Center and is to appear in court on Monday.

The video in this story is from a previous update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingmurderDurham
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Family says slain Fayetteville woman, murder suspect grew up together
Sanford woman arrested after reportedly stabbing, killing woman at bar
Police charge suspect with murder of Fayetteville woman found in ditch
Scheduling hearing held for man accused of killing Hania Aguilar
More murder
Top Stories
Police arrest man wanted in Harnett Co. triple homicide
Forecast: Wintry mix, rain more likely than snow in the Triangle
LIST: Business, church closures due to weather
Alabama police officer killed by car burglary suspect
SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant finally gets transplant
1 dead after car crashes into Wake County creek
Person dies in wrong-way crash in Wayne County
Competing rallies held in Raleigh over abortion rights
Show More
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter
RDU travelers say airport workers affected by shutdown should be paid
Shutdown becomes longest closure in US history
GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
More News