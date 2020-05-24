Man armed with knife shot by Union County deputy following disturbance outside church

WAXHAW, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot by a Union County deputy Sunday morning following a disturbance call near an outdoor church service.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said a man began cursing at members attending an outdoor service at Oak Grove Baptist Church just before 10:30 a.m.
Deputies were directed to a residence in the 4000 block of New Town Road on the other side of the road from the church.
The deputies encountered a man with a knife. Following a struggle, tasers were deployed in an attempt to take the man into custody.
The armed man continued to fight and a deputy fired rounds from his weapon, according to WSOC.
The man was taken to Atrium Main for treatment. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The two deputies involved are also being treated by EMS.
As is standard protocol, the NC State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting and the UCSO will conduct a separate internal affairs investigation to ensure agency policies were followed.
