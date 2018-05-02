Man shot by woman during alleged Raleigh mugging appears in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Jonathan Peace faced a judge for the first time on charges of common law robbery and assault on a female.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A man shot while allegedly trying to mug a woman in downtown Raleigh is out of the hospital and behind bars.

Wednesday afternoon, Jonathan Peace faced a judge for the first time on charges of common law robbery and assault on a female.

Raleigh police drew up a warrant for Peace after the woman was mugged and he was shot in downtown Raleigh's central business district on Thursday afternoon.

But the warrant wasn't made public until it was served Wednesday, after Peace was released from the hospital.

In it police say Peace, who has an extensive criminal record and was on probation, charged the woman, pushed her, kicked her, pulled her hair and stole her iPhone.

It's not clear whether the woman pulled the gun from police say she fired one shot and hit Peace in the chest.

It's also not clear whether the gun was concealed and, if so, whether the woman had a conceal-and-carry permit.

No matter, police say they don't plan to charge her at this point in the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
raleigh newsrobberyman shotRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News