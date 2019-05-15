Man shot in forehead while driving in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating after they said a man was shot in the forehead as he drove down a Durham street Tuesday night.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on North Alston Avenue near Lee Street.

The victim told police a car drove up next to him and started shooting.

One bullet went through the windshield and hit the driver in the forehead. He then went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter remains at large and unidentified.
