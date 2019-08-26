Man shot in north Raleigh, police say

What I know from @raleighpolice:

Man shot.

Two suspects.

Description vague.

Victim taken to @WakeMed.

His injury is not life threatening.

Shooting happened outside 6153 Neuse Wood Drive, North #Raleigh.

One adult was inside the home.

Call came in around 7:53p.

Motive unknown.