Man shot in north Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot in north Raleigh Sunday evening, according to police.



The shooting happened off Neuse Wood Drive around 8 p.m.

Police are looking for two suspects.



The victim had gunshot wounds and was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, check back to details
