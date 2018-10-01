CRIME

Man shot in stomach, another injured after shooting in parking lot of Fayetteville bar

Police are trying to find out what caused a shooting in the parking lot of a Fayetteville bar.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of a Fayetteville bar early Monday morning.

The incident happened outside of the All Stars Bar & Grill on Bragg Boulevard before 2 a.m.

Officers told ABC11 crews on scene that one person was shot in the stomach and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

They were both taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Authorities have yet to release information about a possible suspect or the victims' identities.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Those with information are asked to call Detective B.Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676 -2396 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

