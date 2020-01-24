Man shot in the back, left injured in the middle of Nelson Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was shot in the back in East Raleigh early Friday morning.

Raleigh Police Department said an officer heard multiple gunshots during a routine patrol. The officer drove around trying to find the source of the gunfire.

The officer eventually found a man lying in the middle of Nelson Street near the intersection of Poole Road and Raleigh Boulevard.

The man had been shot once in the back. He was taken to WakeMed with very serious injuries.

RPD said it is still working to locate witnesses and develop a suspect in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimeshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parking tickets sometimes issued incorrectly
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
Former Cary doctor shot, killed by Uber driver in SC
Earn up to $19/hour job with the Census -- how to apply
Woman says she was shot by airsoft gun in Fayetteville, police investigating
Volunteers prep for 4th annual Women's March on Raleigh
Show More
New boutique hotel open in downtown Raleigh
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Blexit NC aims to shift black voters away from the Democratic Party
Raleigh leaders move ahead with downtown headquarters hotel
DHA extends hotel stays for weary McDougald Terrace residents
More TOP STORIES News