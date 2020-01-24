Man shot in the back, left injured in the middle of Nelson Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was shot in the back in East Raleigh early Friday morning.Raleigh Police Department said an officer heard multiple gunshots during a routine patrol. The officer drove around trying to find the source of the gunfire.The officer eventually found a man lying in the middle of Nelson Street near the intersection of Poole Road and Raleigh Boulevard.The man had been shot once in the back. He was taken to WakeMed with very serious injuries.RPD said it is still working to locate witnesses and develop a suspect in the shooting.