Man shot, injured during birthday party in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nash County deputies are investigating after one man was injured early Saturday morning during a shooting at a Middlesex birthday party.Shortly after 1:30 a.m., authorities said they received word of a disturbance at the 11000 block of Cedar Lake Court near NC-231.On arrival, deputies learned that a birthday party had been going on when a fight broke out between several people. During the altercation, a man was shot in the right arm. He was transferred to the Wilson Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.According to deputies, the victim nor other party-goers would provide information on the people involved in the shooting.Nash County investigators also found that three other homes were also shot into.The shooting remains under investigation by the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (252) 495-4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.