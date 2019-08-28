Man shot, injured near NC Central

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Durham.
The shooting happened around 8:30 near the intersection of Nelson Street and Fayetteville Street, which is near the campus of North Carolina Central University.
The man's condition has not been released, and there's no word on who is responsible for the shooting.
The shooting happened after a rash of shootings Monday that left 6 people injured. Durham leaders have placed more scrutiny on recent gun violence in Durham after a 9-year-old was shot and killed on his way to get a snow cone with his family.
