Man shot, killed after fight breaks out at Wake County home

.@WakeSheriff deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in southern Wake Co. on Cy Lane. They say two men got into a fight and one man shot the other. I’ll have updates on the investigation every half hour. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ahZoiYUX3O — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) March 12, 2019

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) -- A man is dead after being shot during a fight in a Wake County home, authorities said.Deputies said the incident started before 1:30 Tuesday morning on Cy Lane.They said two men were involved in an argument, which led to the shooting.The suspected shooter was taken into custody.Officials have not released the names of the men involved.Deputies believe the pair knew each other. An investigation is ongoing.