Man shot, killed after fight breaks out at Wake County home

EMBED <>More Videos

A man is dead after he was shot during a fight in a Wake County home, authorities said.

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) -- A man is dead after being shot during a fight in a Wake County home, authorities said.

Deputies said the incident started before 1:30 Tuesday morning on Cy Lane.



They said two men were involved in an argument, which led to the shooting.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody.

Officials have not released the names of the men involved.

Deputies believe the pair knew each other. An investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
wake countyfatal shootingshootingman killedwake county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Coach ousted amid Village Academy scandal denies wrongdoing
Goldsboro woman charged with concealing daughter's death
Nash County deputies seek public's help finding woman who was last seen Friday
Raleigh tech CEO goes public with colon cancer diagnosis to raise awareness
Just call her Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
Durham brothers buy Chick-fil-A meals for service members
Police: MMA fighter McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone
Show More
Atlantic Beach fire chief dies after snow skiing accident in Virginia
Wake County man delivers communication device to nonverbal Fayetteville boy
Three things to know about the new tax law before you file
Duke grad student in critical condition after being shot in Costco parking lot
'I learned my lesson:' Mom relives moment car was stolen with kids inside
More TOP STORIES News