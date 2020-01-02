Man shot, killed at Rocky Mount home: Police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed at a Rocky Mount home on Thursday morning.

Rocky Mount police responded to a white house near the intersection of Northgreen Lane and Mashie Lane just before 2 a.m.

Police discovered a 23-year-old had been shot at the home. The man's death prompted a homicide investigation. The victim's name was not released.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the case should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.
