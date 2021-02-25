fatal shooting

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville apartment complex parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in a Fayetteville apartment complex parking lot left a man dead on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of Aftonshire Drive to a reported shooting just before 7 p.m.

Investigators learned that a 'disturbance' outside of the apartments led to the fatal shooting. The Fayetteville Police Department said it has one person detained at this time and is investigating the area.

Neither the victim nor the person in custody has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.

